Klopp ‘orders Liverpool to complete £162million spending SPREE’ before transfer deadline

Liverpool could reportedly be about to end the summer with a flourish as Jurgen Klopp sets his sights on three top transfer targets.

Various reports have suggested the Reds would likely have a quiet transfer window and only spend big money if the right player became available.

Links with big names like Bruno Fernandes and Nicolas Pepe have faded, but it does seem there could soon be some very exciting Liverpool FC transfer news to speak of.

One major deal gathering a lot of momentum seems to be one for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, linked with LFC in a potential £135million move.

A number of sources in Spain have linked Asensio as a possible makeweight in a deal for Real Madrid to sign Sadio Mane, but Klopp is also a big fan of the 23-year-old and has asked Madrid to name a price for him.

Whether they’ll go as high as the club’s £135m valuation remains to be seen, but it looks like the interest is genuine and the player is available after the signings of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic coming in at the Bernabeu this summer, while further funds could also be useful to Los Blancos as they target Paul Pogba for around £150million or more.

As well as that, Liverpool have been linked with Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott in a £12m deal that could be announced within days.

Despite only being 16 years of age, it’s been claimed the midfielder will immediately become part of Klopp’s first-team in what sounds like an exciting deal.

Finally, with backup striker Daniel Sturridge leaving at the end of his contract, the Reds have also been linked with £15m Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun.

This late summer spending spree seems likely to be funded by sales of players like Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri.